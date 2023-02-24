Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

1 dead, 1 critical after fiery triple-car crash in north Phoenix

The area will close into rush hour
Phoenix police say three cars were involved in the deadly crash. One of the vehicles caught...
Phoenix police say three cars were involved in the deadly crash. One of the vehicles caught fire and a passenger died, while another is in the hospital in critical condition.(Arizona's Family)
By Bobbi Jo Kelly
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:31 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) —One person is dead, and two other people are fighting for their lives after a fiery head-on crash in north Phoenix late Thursday night.

Phoenix police responded to a crash involving three vehicles just after 11 p.m. near 19th Avenue, just north of Loop 101. When they arrived at the scene, officers found that two of the cars crashed head-on, and one of them caught on fire. The passenger in the fiery car was not able to make it out and died at the scene. The other occupant inside the burning car was transported to the hospital with critical injuries. The driver of the white car involved in the head-on crash was treated at the scene and transported to the hospital with critical injuries as well. The person in the third vehicle wasn’t hurt and their car sustained very little damage.

Investigators are at the scene and say 19th Avenue will remain closed from Loop 101 to Rose Garden Lane into the morning rush hour. It’s unknown whether speeding or impairment were factors in the crash. Arizona’s Family will update the story as soon as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chandler police arrested 50-year-old Derrick Lemond Simmons at the scene.
Police identify 2 men allegedly attacked by co-worker at Chandler Intel facility
Over 100 officers targeted adults trying to pay for sex with minors, online predators and...
Hundreds arrested in prostitution, human trafficking sting around metro Phoenix
Police are searching for the man in the photo.
Police searching for man who allegedly damaged SUV at Chandler Costco
The 4-year-old child was seen walking east on 59th Avenue, heading west on Alice Avenue.
Police identify 4-year-old found walking alone in Glendale
The Phoenix FBI division is seeking a man who was last seen at the end of January on the Navajo...
FBI asks for help in finding man last spotted in northern Arizona on the Navajo Nation

Latest News

The law enforcement agency is still struggling to be in compliance with the ruling.
Actions of former Sheriff still costing Maricopa County taxpayers millions in legal fees
Maricopa County Sheriff's Office lawsuit costing taxpayers over $200 million
Sheldon Knapp, the owner of Phoenix City Grille, says his restaurant is setting sales records...
Phoenix-area restaurants setting record sales to start 2023
Gov. Hobbs rejects bill to get rid rental tax in Arizona