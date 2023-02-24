1 dead, 1 critical after fiery triple-car crash in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) —One person is dead, and two other people are fighting for their lives after a fiery head-on crash in north Phoenix late Thursday night.

Phoenix police responded to a crash involving three vehicles just after 11 p.m. near 19th Avenue, just north of Loop 101. When they arrived at the scene, officers found that two of the cars crashed head-on, and one of them caught on fire. The passenger in the fiery car was not able to make it out and died at the scene. The other occupant inside the burning car was transported to the hospital with critical injuries. The driver of the white car involved in the head-on crash was treated at the scene and transported to the hospital with critical injuries as well. The person in the third vehicle wasn’t hurt and their car sustained very little damage.

Investigators are at the scene and say 19th Avenue will remain closed from Loop 101 to Rose Garden Lane into the morning rush hour. It’s unknown whether speeding or impairment were factors in the crash. Arizona’s Family will update the story as soon as we learn more.

