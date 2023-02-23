Woman seriously hurt after being hit by a car in Peoria

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Peoria police say a woman was seriously hurt after being hit by a car early Thursday morning.

According to officers, a woman was walking in the area of 125th Lane and Ridgeline Road when she was struck around 6:40 a.m. Details on what led up to the crash are extremely limited, and it’s not known if the woman was in a marked crosswalk. Traffic officials say the area northwest of Vistancia Boulevard and El Mirage Road is expected to be closed for several hours.

