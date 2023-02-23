Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Woman seriously hurt after being hit by a car in Peoria

File image
File image(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:27 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Peoria police say a woman was seriously hurt after being hit by a car early Thursday morning.

According to officers, a woman was walking in the area of 125th Lane and Ridgeline Road when she was struck around 6:40 a.m. Details on what led up to the crash are extremely limited, and it’s not known if the woman was in a marked crosswalk. Traffic officials say the area northwest of Vistancia Boulevard and El Mirage Road is expected to be closed for several hours.

Click/tap here for First Alert Traffic updates.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chandler police arrested 50-year-old Derrick Lemond Simmons at the scene.
Police identify 2 men allegedly attacked by co-worker at Chandler Intel facility
Over 100 officers targeted adults trying to pay for sex with minors, online predators and...
Hundreds arrested in prostitution, human trafficking sting around metro Phoenix
Police are searching for the man in the photo.
Police searching for man who allegedly damaged SUV at Chandler Costco
The 4-year-old child was seen walking east on 59th Avenue, heading west on Alice Avenue.
Police identify 4-year-old found walking alone in Glendale
The Phoenix FBI division is seeking a man who was last seen at the end of January on the Navajo...
FBI asks for help in finding man last spotted in northern Arizona on the Navajo Nation

Latest News

It happened near 29th Avenue and Van Buren Street.
Armed man identified after being shot, killed by Phoenix PD after not returning a U-Haul truck
Video from the scene showed crime scene tape around a water filling station.
Late night shooting leaves man seriously injured in south Phoenix
Hobbs nominated Stewart in December.
Gov. Hobbs’ nomination for DCS director is out
Uptick in e-bike fires lead to injuries, deaths