Winter storm slams Arizona causing power outages, road and school closures around the state

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — A winter storm making its way through the western U.S. carried high winds that blew down power lines and trees in Arizona while dropping rain and snow. The Arizona Department of Transportation closed a number of major highways on Wednesday and a few will stay shut down overnight.

The following highway closures are in place as of 6:00 a.m. Thursday 2/23

I-40 eastbound between US 93 and Winslow (MP 72-252)

I-40 westbound between Holbrook and US 93 (MP 289-72)

I-17 NB between SR 179 and Flagstaff (MP 298-340)

SR 87 between Winslow and Payson (MP 342-252)

SR 260 eastbound between McNary and Greer (MP 360-385)

SR 273 between SR 260 and Sunrise Park (MP 377-383)

SR 260 from east of Camp Verde to the SR 87 Junction (MP 229-252)

US 180 north of Snowbowl (MP 236-248)

SR 89A Sedona and I-17 (MP 375-398)

SR 64 near the Grand Canyon (MP 240-264)

US 191 South of Alpine (MP 188-252)

“Past experience with severe winter storms like this has shown it is only a matter of time before icy or windy conditions create situations where crashes or disabled vehicles block travel lanes,” ADOT said in a joint news release with the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Multiple schools have also closed across parts of Northern Arizona, including Flagstaff Unified Schools, Blue Ridge USD, and NAU. More schools are closed on Thursday. Tap/click here to see the current list of closings.

According to an outage map provided by Arizona Public Service, a number of power outages are also being reported. At the height of the storm, more than 1,700 customers around the Flagstaff area were without electricity. That has since dropped to the single digits. Nearly 3,000 customers have no power in the Munds Park area. Arizona’s Family reporter Cristiana Ramos says gusts of over 60 miles per hour were reported in Prescott, snapping branches and uprooting trees.

The strongest winds were recorded at Sunset Point, with a gust of 88 miles per hour.

Up to a foot of snow is expected by Thursday morning in elevations above 5,000 feet. State and local officials encourage drivers to stay off the roads. “Damaging winds and treacherous to impossible driving conditions are expected due to blowing dust and snow,” the weather service in Flagstaff said.

Sunset Point in Yavapai County clocked wind gusts at nearly 80 mph on Wednesday. (AZFamily)

The Arizona Snowbowl was closed on Wednesday, but plans to reopen at 9 a.m. Thursday. Sunrise Ski Resort, near Greer, also reports was also closed Wednesday. The resort plans on opening on Thursday. If you plan to go to Sunrise, check out its snow report before heading out.

The storm system moved into New Mexico with high winds, rain, and possibly snow across the state Wednesday, including in the Albuquerque area. A high wind warning is in effect for most of New Mexico through Thursday morning, with wind gusts of up to 70 mph, the weather service there said. Those winds speeds also could materialize in Nevada, where forecasters have issued a dust advisory for Clark County, which includes Las Vegas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.