Twin sisters become valedictorian, salutatorian

A set of twins will be graduating at the top of their class, with one as the valedictorian and the other as salutatorian. (WABC, GUERRIER FAMILY, CNN)
By Sonia Rincon
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:18 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (WABC) - A set of twins will be graduating high school at the top of their class, with one as the valedictorian and the other as salutatorian.

The Guerrier twins, Gloria and Victoria, are pretty unstoppable. The all-state track stars learned this week that Gloria Guerrier will be this year’s valedictorian at West Hempstead Secondary School and Victoria Guerrier will be the salutatorian.

They credit each other for help getting each other to the top.

“Being competitive, as twins, we push each other,” Victoria Guerrier said.

They also credit their hardworking mom Marie, who says they’ve been competitive since they were in her womb together.

She said the twins have also been each other’s coach, cheerleader, role model and occasional tutor.

“Subjects like AP physics, I’m always over there, over her shoulder helping her,” Gloria Guerrier said. “And maybe in English, she gives me a hand.”

The girls’ track coach Jackie Zorskas is one of the many faculty members impressed by the girls’ actions.

“It’s rare that you come across not only one student like them, but two students like them,” Zorskas said. “And they just impress me on a daily basis.”

The twins don’t just work hard in school and on the field; both have part-time jobs outside of school. They say they realized they wanted to help their family financially when their dad became disabled by an illness in 2016 when they were only 11 years old.

“Growing up with immigrant parents from Haiti, I had a strong incentive to work really hard to not waste the opportunity that they gave me,” Victoria Guerrier said.

Principal Joe Pumo said Victoria and Gloria Guerrier exemplify the American dream and have been role models since day 1.

“Student-athletes who are genuinely kind-hearted people,” Pumo said. “They’re musicians, they work, they have jobs, they’re able to manage their time.”

So how do they manage their time?

“I just keep myself in a positive space, and I just keep grinding and wanting to do,” Gloria Guerrier said.

Victoria Guerrier said she agrees with her sister, saying that mindset helped her a lot last year.

" I know that it got overwhelming. At some point last year where I was studying for SATs and APs, it just got so overwhelming. But I told myself, I just take it one minute at a time. I almost planned out every minute last year,” Victoria Guerrier said.

All that incredible planning and hard work have paid off. The girls will be going to Yale in the fall on scholarships.

Copyright 2023 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

