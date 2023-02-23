Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Tempe-based Carvana reports a loss of $806 million in Q4 Earnings release

Some Carvana workers said they felt blindsided by the layoff announcement on Tuesday.
Some Carvana workers said they felt blindsided by the layoff announcement on Tuesday.(Arizona's Family)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:07 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Carvana Co. (CVNA) on Thursday reported a loss of $806 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of $7.61.

Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and restructuring costs, came to 97 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.30 per share.

The company posted revenue of $2.84 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.02 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVNA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVNA

Most Read

Chandler police arrested 50-year-old Derrick Lemond Simmons at the scene.
Police identify 2 men allegedly attacked by co-worker at Chandler Intel facility
Over 100 officers targeted adults trying to pay for sex with minors, online predators and...
Hundreds arrested in prostitution, human trafficking sting around metro Phoenix
Police are searching for the man in the photo.
Police searching for man who allegedly damaged SUV at Chandler Costco
The 4-year-old child was seen walking east on 59th Avenue, heading west on Alice Avenue.
Police identify 4-year-old found walking alone in Glendale
The Phoenix FBI division is seeking a man who was last seen at the end of January on the Navajo...
FBI asks for help in finding man last spotted in northern Arizona on the Navajo Nation

Latest News

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, center, holds his jersey after being introduced during an...
Durant cheered by fans, says Suns have ‘all the pieces’
FILE - Gayle King arrives at HISTORYTalks, Sept. 24, 2022, at DAR Constitution Hall in...
CBS’ Gayle King to get Cronkite journalism excellence award
Kari Lake, former Republican candidate for Arizona governor, speaks during a lunch hosted by...
Kari Lake loses appeal of loss in Arizona governor’s race
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs past Philadelphia Eagles linebacker...
Chiefs’ Mahomes comes up limping in first half of Super Bowl