Phoenix recreation center volunteer honored with Pay It Forward award

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We decided to Pay It Forward at the Arizona Recreation Center for the Handicapped to Frank Rosales, who does all he can to help make this recreation center the best it can be. “He has never left here. He’s here all the time and overlooks everything that is going on here and he does it for nothing on his own time. He’s getting a lot of people here to help,” said Connie Stein, who nominated Rosales.

ARCH has 5 acres in the heart of Phoenix. They offer many programs and activities for adults and children. Rosales has been a big part of the success of this program since 1975 and that is why Stein wanted to Pay It Forward to him.

We waited out front for Rosales to arrive and everyone cheered for him. “Yay, Frank! Frank, how are you? This is Pay It Forward on Channel 5, so you get $500 because of all you do here,” said Stein. “Thank you, Frank, for all you do here.” “Thank you, this is a great place to be involved with,” said Rosales.

Rosales is there whenever they need him, overseeing construction projects and being available when they need a cook for their events. Rosales says he loves to help make this center a happy place for others. “I started here as a staff member back when it opened and through out the years, I have helped out on the board. It is a great organization,” said Rosales. If you would like to nominate someone for our Pay It Forward Award, just fill out a nomination form on our community page.

