Partly cloudy in Phoenix as another storm makes its way to Arizona

7-Day Forecast for Feb. 23(Arizona's Family)
By April Warnecke
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:49 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Another day, another storm heading towards Arizona. Look for a Valley high of just 59 degrees today under partly cloudy skies. Shower chances are near 10 percent during the day today, but increase to 40 percent overnight tonight.

Today’s storm brings another winter wallop for Arizona’s high country. A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect through 8 am tomorrow for communities like Flagstaff, which could see 15-21 inches of snow in the next 24 hours. Sedona is likely to pick up 2-4″ and Prescott 7-11″. A Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect above 4000′ until 8am tomorrow. In addition to moderate to heavy snow in the high country, winds could gust to 45 miles per hour today, bringing the threat of blowing snow and dangerous travel.

A break in the active weather is expected Friday afternoon through Saturday morning before the next storm system arrives Saturday night and Sunday. Valley rain chances are near 60 percent during that time frame, with rain likely to taper off by Sunday afternoon. Saturday will be warmer but windy ahead of the storm, while Sunday brings a drop from Saturday’s 70s down to the 50s to finish off the weekend.

Monday and Tuesday look dry next week before another storm moves in midweek.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

