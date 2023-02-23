Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

No officers hurt, suspect down after second officer-involved shooting in Phoenix

The second shooting happened on 29th Avenue, just south of Van Buren Street, just before 5 p.m.
By David Baker
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:36 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- For the second time within hours on Wednesday, officers say they were forced to open fire on a suspect. The latest one happened on 29th Avenue, just south of Van Buren Street, just before 5 p.m. Police said no officers were hurt and the suspect is down. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

Earlier in the afternoon, a suspect was down in a shooting involving officers across the street from Washington High School, which is in the area of 23rd and Glendale avenues. These are the eighth and ninth officer-involved shootings in the Valley so far this year and the 11th and 12th in the state.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chandler police arrested 50-year-old Derrick Lemond Simmons at the scene.
Police identify 2 men allegedly attacked by co-worker at Chandler Intel facility
Over 100 officers targeted adults trying to pay for sex with minors, online predators and...
Hundreds arrested in prostitution, human trafficking sting around metro Phoenix
Police are searching for the man in the photo.
Police searching for man who allegedly damaged SUV at Chandler Costco
The 4-year-old child was seen walking east on 59th Avenue, heading west on Alice Avenue.
Police identify 4-year-old found walking alone in Glendale
The shooting happened in a neighborhood near Happy Valley and Alma School roads.
One hospitalized after shooting in Scottsdale; suspect on the loose

Latest News

Attorney General Kris Mayes visited Good Morning, Arizona to talk about her expectations for...
Arizona AG Mayes accuses Brnovich of not sharing report that shows no fraud in 2020 election
Former Arizona AG Mark Brnovich side steps why he didn't release report
Suspect down after second officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
Suspect down after second officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
Mel Hannah, a civic leader and activist in Flagstaff and Phoenix, died in January at the age of...
Black History Month: Remembering Arizona icon Mel Hannah
Community honoring Arizona icon Mel Hannah during Black History Month
Community honoring Arizona icon Mel Hannah during Black History Month