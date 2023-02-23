Newly released 911 calls show chaos when Central High School went under lockdown

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family got newly released 911 calls from September when Central High School went into lockdown after a fight on campus. Students thought they heard gunshots, and it prompted a massive response from the Phoenix Police Department. “Everybody was running like everybody was running and then somebody pulled out a gun,” said one 911 caller. “He is emailing me and telling me he loves me and his brother and our dog and they’re on lockdown. What is happening at the high school?” said a parent who called 911.

Detectives said three students were victims of an assault but they never found evidence of a shooting. One student said the experience was still traumatizing. “Loud noises scare me, so I get scared really easily now. I used to not really get scared a lot but I do now,” said sophomore Leah Lezzano.

Since then, the Phoenix Union High School District, or PXU, started holding community meetings to get input on how to improve safety on campuses. This comes after the district got rid of school resource officers during the peak of the Black Lives Matter protests. District leaders said they didn’t want kids to feel threatened by school resource officers. However, Andy Anderson, a former Phoenix Police assistant chief, said having a police presence on campus helps deter crime. “That school resource officer knows these young people and if that officer sees a young person that is developing an issue or problem, they can talk to them about it, talk to their parents about it,” said Anderson.

State Superintendent Tom Horne is now redirecting millions in grant money and wants armed police officers on every school campus. Meanwhile, PXU is holding a community meeting Wednesday. For more information, click/tap here.

