Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Newly released 911 calls show chaos when Central High School went under lockdown

Students thought they heard gunshots, and it prompted a massive response from the Phoenix Police Department.
By Emma Lockhart
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:47 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family got newly released 911 calls from September when Central High School went into lockdown after a fight on campus. Students thought they heard gunshots, and it prompted a massive response from the Phoenix Police Department. “Everybody was running like everybody was running and then somebody pulled out a gun,” said one 911 caller. “He is emailing me and telling me he loves me and his brother and our dog and they’re on lockdown. What is happening at the high school?” said a parent who called 911.

RELATED: Why so many school threats? Phoenix counselor says kids need boundaries

Detectives said three students were victims of an assault but they never found evidence of a shooting. One student said the experience was still traumatizing. “Loud noises scare me, so I get scared really easily now. I used to not really get scared a lot but I do now,” said sophomore Leah Lezzano.

READ MORE: Students detained during Central High School lockdown were all victims of assault, police say

Since then, the Phoenix Union High School District, or PXU, started holding community meetings to get input on how to improve safety on campuses. This comes after the district got rid of school resource officers during the peak of the Black Lives Matter protests. District leaders said they didn’t want kids to feel threatened by school resource officers. However, Andy Anderson, a former Phoenix Police assistant chief, said having a police presence on campus helps deter crime. “That school resource officer knows these young people and if that officer sees a young person that is developing an issue or problem, they can talk to them about it, talk to their parents about it,” said Anderson.

State Superintendent Tom Horne is now redirecting millions in grant money and wants armed police officers on every school campus. Meanwhile, PXU is holding a community meeting Wednesday. For more information, click/tap here.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chandler police arrested 50-year-old Derrick Lemond Simmons at the scene.
Police identify 2 men allegedly attacked by co-worker at Chandler Intel facility
Over 100 officers targeted adults trying to pay for sex with minors, online predators and...
Hundreds arrested in prostitution, human trafficking sting around metro Phoenix
Police are searching for the man in the photo.
Police searching for man who allegedly damaged SUV at Chandler Costco
The 4-year-old child was seen walking east on 59th Avenue, heading west on Alice Avenue.
Police identify 4-year-old found walking alone in Glendale
The shooting happened in a neighborhood near Happy Valley and Alma School roads.
One hospitalized after shooting in Scottsdale; suspect on the loose

Latest News

Attorney General Kris Mayes visited Good Morning, Arizona to talk about her expectations for...
Arizona AG Mayes accuses Brnovich of not sharing report that shows no fraud in 2020 election
Former Arizona AG Mark Brnovich side steps why he didn't release report
Suspect down after second officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
Suspect down after second officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
Mel Hannah, a civic leader and activist in Flagstaff and Phoenix, died in January at the age of...
Black History Month: Remembering Arizona icon Mel Hannah
Community honoring Arizona icon Mel Hannah during Black History Month
Community honoring Arizona icon Mel Hannah during Black History Month