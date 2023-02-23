Black History Month
Man dead, 3 hospitalized after crash in south Phoenix

The crash happened near 19th and Olney avenues, south of Dobbins Road.
The crash happened near 19th and Olney avenues, south of Dobbins Road.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:06 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead, and three others are in the hospital after a crash involving two cars in south Phoenix on Wednesday evening. Officers were called out to the collision near 19th and Olney avenues, just south of Dobbins Road. Police arrived and found a man unresponsive in one of the cars and three people seriously hurt. The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Investigators say the other victims are receiving treatment at the hospital, but their injuries are unknown. Officers are still investigating what led up to the crash. The man hasn’t been identified.

