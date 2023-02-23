Black History Month
Tempe PD, DEA seize 4.5M fentanyl pills and millions in cash during drug bust

Drugs and cash have a street value of $13 million, official said.
During a recent operation, agents recovered over 4.5 million fentanyl pills, 3,000 lbs. of meth and other drugs and made 150 arrests.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Peter Valencia
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:56 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Tempe Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration are holding a news conference on a major drug seizure in the Valley.

While details are extremely limited, Arizona’s Family has learned that state attorney general Kris Mayes will join Interim Tempe Police Chief Josie Montenegro and Phoenix DEA Special Agent in Charge Cheri Oz on a large-scale narcotics investigation. In this recent bust, an estimated 4.5 million pills were seized in addition to 3,000 pounds of meth, and various large amounts of heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl powder.

“There are few families in our state that haven’t been touched in some way by the scourge of the opioid epidemic,” Mayes said. While details of how the bust or busts weren’t revealed, authorities staged the scene with displays of the drugs seized. Approximately 135 kilos of cocaine, 140 pounds of fentanyl powder, 149 firearms, and $ 2 million in cash were taken during the investigation. In total, the drugs and cash have an estimated street value of $13 million.

The news conference comes just hours after the major drug bust was announced at our southern border and along Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Tucson. In total, troopers confiscated an estimated $9.4 million worth of drugs, approximately 1,500 pounds of meth, fentanyl pills, and cocaine, over the course of four days.

In addition, Mayes called the Sinaloa Drug Cartel out by name, saying in part that they are “evil.” Such remarks came as the Biden Adminstion sanctioned key members of the Sinaloa cartel that provided chemicals for their labs. “In addition to sanctioning the two brothers running the network – Ludim Zamudio Lerma and Luis Alfonso Zamudio Lerma – the US Treasury also designated four other Mexican nationals and Sinaloa Cartel members as well as six Mexico-based companies.” CNN reported Wednesday. Recently, President Joe Biden promised “strong penalties to crack down on fentanyl trafficking” during his State of the Union address.

CNN’s Sam Fossum contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

