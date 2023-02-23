Late night shooting leaves man seriously injured in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is fighting for his life after being shot in south Phoenix late Wednesday night.

According to Phoenix police, officers were called out just after 10 p.m. to the area of Central Avenue and Dobbins Road where they found a man who had been shot. Emergency crews rushed the man to the hospital where at last check is being treated for life-threatening injuries. Video from the scene late Wednesday showed a heavy police presence and crime scene tape around a water filling station in a small plaza.

No other information has been released. A suspect description or details of an arrest were not made immediately available.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.