Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Late night shooting leaves man seriously injured in south Phoenix

Video from the scene showed crime scene tape around a water filling station.
Video from the scene showed crime scene tape around a water filling station.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:47 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is fighting for his life after being shot in south Phoenix late Wednesday night.

According to Phoenix police, officers were called out just after 10 p.m. to the area of Central Avenue and Dobbins Road where they found a man who had been shot. Emergency crews rushed the man to the hospital where at last check is being treated for life-threatening injuries. Video from the scene late Wednesday showed a heavy police presence and crime scene tape around a water filling station in a small plaza.

No other information has been released. A suspect description or details of an arrest were not made immediately available.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chandler police arrested 50-year-old Derrick Lemond Simmons at the scene.
Police identify 2 men allegedly attacked by co-worker at Chandler Intel facility
Over 100 officers targeted adults trying to pay for sex with minors, online predators and...
Hundreds arrested in prostitution, human trafficking sting around metro Phoenix
Police are searching for the man in the photo.
Police searching for man who allegedly damaged SUV at Chandler Costco
The 4-year-old child was seen walking east on 59th Avenue, heading west on Alice Avenue.
Police identify 4-year-old found walking alone in Glendale
The Phoenix FBI division is seeking a man who was last seen at the end of January on the Navajo...
FBI asks for help in finding man last spotted in northern Arizona on the Navajo Nation

Latest News

It happened near 29th Avenue and Van Buren Street.
Armed man identified after being shot, killed by Phoenix PD after not returning a U-Haul truck
File image
Woman seriously hurt after being hit by a car in Peoria
Hobbs nominated Stewart in December.
Gov. Hobbs’ nomination for DCS director is out
Uptick in e-bike fires lead to injuries, deaths