Happy Hour Spots: Margaritas and Mexican pizza!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Welcome back to our Happy Hour series, where we find the best food deals at spots all around the Valley. This time, we’re back in Phoenix!

Los Dos Molinos

Margs and Mexican Pizza sound like a great start to happy hour. Los Dos Molinos offers a small, but tasty happy hour menu. They are serving up deals in Uptown Phoenix every Tuesday through Friday from 3-6 p.m. You can get a decent-sized Mexican pizza for $5 during happy hour or a cheese crisp for $4. By the looks of them, you could easily get full for under $10. They also offer street tacos for $2 each. Chicken and beef are available. You can pick up their hearty nachos for $6, and a chorizo dip for the same price. The drink deals are good, too! Well drinks are only $4 during happy hour and the same goes for their house margarita! If you want to try their famed Rosa margarita, that will run you around $8. It’s their frozen marg with a swirl of raspberry liqueur served in their famous square glass. Yum! Los Dos Molinos has two locations in Phoenix.

Happy Hour 3-6 p.m. Tue-Fri

Check out our other recommendations here. Do you know of a great spot with happy hour deals that won’t break the bank? Let me know by emailing Ian.Schwartz@azfamily.com.

