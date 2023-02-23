Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Happy Hour Spots: Margaritas and Mexican pizza!

You can get a decent-sized Mexican pizza for $5 during happy hour or a cheese crisp for $4.
You can get a decent-sized Mexican pizza for $5 during happy hour or a cheese crisp for $4.(Courtesy: Los Dos Molinas)
By Ian Schwartz
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:44 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Welcome back to our Happy Hour series, where we find the best food deals at spots all around the Valley. This time, we’re back in Phoenix!

Los Dos Molinos

Margs and Mexican Pizza sound like a great start to happy hour. Los Dos Molinos offers a small, but tasty happy hour menu. They are serving up deals in Uptown Phoenix every Tuesday through Friday from 3-6 p.m. You can get a decent-sized Mexican pizza for $5 during happy hour or a cheese crisp for $4. By the looks of them, you could easily get full for under $10. They also offer street tacos for $2 each. Chicken and beef are available. You can pick up their hearty nachos for $6, and a chorizo dip for the same price. The drink deals are good, too! Well drinks are only $4 during happy hour and the same goes for their house margarita! If you want to try their famed Rosa margarita, that will run you around $8. It’s their frozen marg with a swirl of raspberry liqueur served in their famous square glass. Yum! Los Dos Molinos has two locations in Phoenix.

Happy Hour 3-6 p.m. Tue-Fri

Uptown Phoenix: 1044 E. Camelback Rd.

South Central Phoenix: 8646 S. Central Ave.

Check out our other recommendations here. Do you know of a great spot with happy hour deals that won’t break the bank? Let me know by emailing Ian.Schwartz@azfamily.com.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chandler police arrested 50-year-old Derrick Lemond Simmons at the scene.
Police identify 2 men allegedly attacked by co-worker at Chandler Intel facility
Over 100 officers targeted adults trying to pay for sex with minors, online predators and...
Hundreds arrested in prostitution, human trafficking sting around metro Phoenix
Police are searching for the man in the photo.
Police searching for man who allegedly damaged SUV at Chandler Costco
The 4-year-old child was seen walking east on 59th Avenue, heading west on Alice Avenue.
Police identify 4-year-old found walking alone in Glendale
The Phoenix FBI division is seeking a man who was last seen at the end of January on the Navajo...
FBI asks for help in finding man last spotted in northern Arizona on the Navajo Nation

Latest News

Ian Schwartz is on the hunt for the best happy hour food deals around the Valley, like Kaizen...
Happy Hour Spots: Finding meal deals for under $15 around the Valley
Happy Hour Spots: The Arrogant Butcher
Uptick in e-bike fires lead to injuries, deaths
When lithium-ion batteries used in e-bikes are poorly made, overused, overcharged, or used with...
Consumer Reports: Preventing e-bike fires