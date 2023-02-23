Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Gov. Hobbs vetoes bill that would have eliminated rental tax

70 cities and towns in Arizona have a rental tax.
70 cities and towns in Arizona have a rental tax.(Arizona's Family)
By David Baker
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:14 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Gov. Katie Hobbs used her veto pen again on Thursday, this time over taxes. She rejected SB 1184, which would have removed rental taxes across the state. Hobbs said there isn’t a way to ensure the savings are passed onto the renters. In addition, she said the part of the bill that requires the relief not be given to the landlords is unconstitutional. “If we are going to promise relief to renters, it’s important that we are able to ensure they actually receive it. For working families faced with ever-increasing rental prices, this proposal just doesn’t fit the bill,” Hobbs said in her veto letter.

Seventy cities and towns in Arizona have a rental tax, including Phoenix, Mesa and Gilbert. Supporters said relief for renters was necessary since rent has gone up significantly. All Republicans and one Democrat passed the bill in the state Legislature. State Sen. Steve Kaiser, a Republican from Phoenix, said the tax was a bad policy since it targeted one group of people. Supporters said it would have saved tenants between $20 and $200 per month.

READ MORE: Lawmakers pass bill eliminating rental tax for Arizonans

However, opponents said with the lack of revenue from the rental tax, cities and towns would have to make cuts to services like first responders or parks and recreation or increase taxes in other areas. This is Hobbs’ 14th veto so far this year.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chandler police arrested 50-year-old Derrick Lemond Simmons at the scene.
Police identify 2 men allegedly attacked by co-worker at Chandler Intel facility
Over 100 officers targeted adults trying to pay for sex with minors, online predators and...
Hundreds arrested in prostitution, human trafficking sting around metro Phoenix
Police are searching for the man in the photo.
Police searching for man who allegedly damaged SUV at Chandler Costco
The 4-year-old child was seen walking east on 59th Avenue, heading west on Alice Avenue.
Police identify 4-year-old found walking alone in Glendale
The Phoenix FBI division is seeking a man who was last seen at the end of January on the Navajo...
FBI asks for help in finding man last spotted in northern Arizona on the Navajo Nation

Latest News

As House Republicans struggle to unite behind a border bill, Democrats have their own internal...
House GOP looks for plan B after struggling to pass border security bill
Hobbs nominated Stewart in December.
Gov. Hobbs’ nomination for DCS director is out
Officials call for Brnovich to be disbarred following election report
Attorney General Kris Mayes visited Good Morning, Arizona to talk about her expectations for...
Arizona AG Mayes accuses Brnovich of not sharing report that shows no fraud in 2020 election