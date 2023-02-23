Deaf cheerleading squad makes history with first competition win

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KETV) – A cheer team in Iowa is making history with their first competition win.

For the cheer squad at the Iowa School for the Deaf, it’s not about what they hear but more about what they feel.

“We feel everything. It’s so important. We have to feel the vibrations of the drum. The drum is a huge part of feeling the beat,” coach Renca Dunn said.

Dunn explained that the cheerleaders practice their routine with the drum and the music over and over again so it becomes second nature.

“We ask a lot of the girls. It’s a big commitment, but they gave everything they had to this year,” Dunn said.

Senior Britany Adame said she always knew she could do anything. Even when she felt nervous, she went for it.

“I gained a lot of confidence. I was really hesitant at first and I felt like now cheerleading is a part of who I am,” Adame said.

The entire team said they hope they can serve as inspiration for others.

“Once you commit and you give it your all, nothing can stop you. You can do anything,” cheerleader Kali Nipper said.

The squad is proving because they’re deaf, they can make their presence heard.

