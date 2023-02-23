Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Beloved school bus driver killed in dog attack, police say

Police found Bonnie Varnes, 58, unconscious at her residence Monday evening. She was rushed to the hospital, where she died. (Source: WTVG)
By WTVG Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 9:34 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – A 58-year-old Ohio woman died after she was found severely mutilated in her backyard from a dog attack, police said.

Police found Bonnie Varnes, a Washington Local Schools bus driver, unconscious at her residence just before 6 p.m. Monday.

She was rushed to the hospital, where she died.

According to the Toledo Police Department incident report, video footage showed Varnes taking her dog named Amina outside the back door on a leash, Varnes was then pulled down by the dog and attacked.

The dog is now kenneled at Lucas County Canine Care and Control.

“Obviously the family can choose to euthanize the dog. Or, if they don’t, we would deem the dog dangerous more than likely – that’s usually what happens – and then it’s up to the courts to decide the outcome,” said Cassie Bloomfield, LC4 community outreach coordinator.

A neighbor of Varnes, who wished to remain anonymous, said the dog always seemed friendly.

“You could tell that Bonnie definitely loved that dog. It was very well taken care of,” she said.

Varnes was a bus driver at Washington Local Schools for more than 30 years.

In a statement, the district said, “Bonnie worked for WLS for over 30 years and was a deeply loved, valued member of our transportation team. We are devastated by this loss.”

The death is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chandler police arrested 50-year-old Derrick Lemond Simmons at the scene.
Police identify 2 men allegedly attacked by co-worker at Chandler Intel facility
Over 100 officers targeted adults trying to pay for sex with minors, online predators and...
Hundreds arrested in prostitution, human trafficking sting around metro Phoenix
Police are searching for the man in the photo.
Police searching for man who allegedly damaged SUV at Chandler Costco
The 4-year-old child was seen walking east on 59th Avenue, heading west on Alice Avenue.
Police identify 4-year-old found walking alone in Glendale
The Phoenix FBI division is seeking a man who was last seen at the end of January on the Navajo...
FBI asks for help in finding man last spotted in northern Arizona on the Navajo Nation

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the East Palestine Fire Department as he visits the...
Trump lawyers blast election probe after grand juror speaks
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is touring the scene of a train derailment on Thursday...
NTSB: Train crew got safety alert just before derailment
Alex Murdaugh to testify.
LIVE: Disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh testifies in his own defense at murder trial
The Kentucky Lottery said Jerry Pannell, from Guston, Ky., recently won the $5 Wild Numbers 20X...
Man wins $100K from scratch-off during stop for eggs