Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

AP source: Broncos hire Cardinals’ ex-defensive coordinator Vance Joseph

FILE - Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is shown during the second half of...
FILE - Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is shown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:52 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the hiring tells The Associated Press that Sean Payton is bringing back ex-Broncos head coach Vance Joseph to Denver to serve as his defensive coordinator. He spent the past four seasons as the Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the hiring hadn’t been announced by the team.

Joseph coached the Broncos from 2017-18, compiling an 11-21 record before being replaced by Vic Fangio. Two other former NFL head coaches — Rex Ryan and Matt Patricia — also interviewed for the job in recent days. Joseph also interviewed for Philadelphia’s defensive coordinator vacancy this week after Jonathan Gannon left to serve as the Cardinals head coach following the Super Bowl.

Payton was hired last month after spending a year in the Fox broadcast studio following his departure from the New Orleans Saints. He replaced Nathaniel Hackett, only the fifth head coach in NFL history not to make it through his first season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chandler police arrested 50-year-old Derrick Lemond Simmons at the scene.
Police identify 2 men allegedly attacked by co-worker at Chandler Intel facility
Over 100 officers targeted adults trying to pay for sex with minors, online predators and...
Hundreds arrested in prostitution, human trafficking sting around metro Phoenix
Police are searching for the man in the photo.
Police searching for man who allegedly damaged SUV at Chandler Costco
The 4-year-old child was seen walking east on 59th Avenue, heading west on Alice Avenue.
Police identify 4-year-old found walking alone in Glendale
The Phoenix FBI division is seeking a man who was last seen at the end of January on the Navajo...
FBI asks for help in finding man last spotted in northern Arizona on the Navajo Nation

Latest News

Jonathan Gannon was introduced as the Arizona Cardinals head coach during a news conference on...
Gannon takes the helm as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals
Meet the Arizona Cardinals new head coach Jonathan Gannon
Jonathan Gannon was introduced as the Arizona Cardinals head coach during a news conference on...
Jonathan Gannon takes over as Arizona Cardinals’ new head coach
Roy Lewis played for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2009 Super Bowl beating the Arizona...
Phoenix firefighter played in 2009 Super Bowl against the Cardinals