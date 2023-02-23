Another round of showers in the Phoenix-area and mountain snow up north

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was a cool start to our morning with lows in the 40s, and this afternoon we will see high temperatures in the lower 60s. Our average high this time of year is 72 degrees. Expect another round of showers and mountain snow this afternoon through Friday morning as another storm passes through our state. The good news is the winds will be much lighter today but still a bit breezy.

Up in the mountains, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning until 8 a.m. tomorrow. The heaviest snow is expected later this afternoon through the overnight hours. In addition, six to 12 inches of additional snowfall is expected in many areas, including Flagstaff. It will also be windy up north, with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

Our active pattern of storms moving in continues again on Saturday afternoon, where we will see another chance of light to moderate showers. Rain chances over the Phoenix area on Saturday night add to the windy conditions. We will see a brief warm-up on Saturday with highs in the mid-70s. Once that storm passes, temperatures will drop for Sunday. Sunday’s high temperature will be below average, with a high of just 59 degrees.

AZFamily's First Alert Weather Mobile App

AZFamily's First Alert Weather App First lets you track storms and get severe weather alerts wherever you are. Get animated radar, hourly and 10-day forecasts, video updates, rainfall totals, and an interactive traffic map. It also provides a 250-meter radar, which is the highest resolution possible. This radar allows you to look into the future so you can see where the storm is headed.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.