Weather causes major power outages around Phoenix, flight delays at Sky Harbor

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As the morning wears on, the brunt of Wednesday’s winter storm is having a major impact across our state, including across the Valley.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is now in effect until 7:45 a.m. affecting Gila and Maricopa Counties as radar indicated that hail was falling in areas along SR-188 including Roosevelt, Tortilla, Flat, and the Tonto Basin. Wind gusts of 60 miles per hour were also reported.

As of 7 a.m., Phoenix Sky Harbor is reporting delays between 30 and 45 minutes as the area begins to experience strong wind gusts. According to First Alert Meteorologist April Warnecke, gusts had already peaked at 40 miles per hour at Sky Harbor, but gusts of up to 55 miles per hour are possible over the next few hours. “Winds should say sustained at about 25 miles per hour through the early afternoon hours at least, before easing to less than 20 miles per hour during the evening hours. Blowing dust is likely throughout the day,” she said.

While the bulk of large-scale power outages and road closures are being experienced in higher elevations where heavy snow is falling, parts of the Valley are experiencing power outages. Just over 4,000 APS customers are without power in the Phoenix area. Those outages are centered around Youngtown, the SR-51 corridor in north Phoenix, and Paradise Valley. SRP (Salt River Project) officials are reporting service outages for over 1,000 customers in Scottsdale and about 2,600 in east Phoenix. Some problems are also being reported in Glendale, Tolleson, and south Tempe, but at this time, those are impacting less than 1,000 customers each.

See the latest SRP outages here and follow this link for APS outages.

As the rain makes its way into the Valley, ADOT is warning those planning to head into the High Country that roads could remain closed during periods of dangerous travel. As of Wednesday morning, multiple freeways, including a 200-mile stretch of Interstate 40, were closed as the storm made driving treacherous. Click/tap here for the latest on those road closures.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.