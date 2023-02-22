Train, Sublime with Rome, the Commodores, Nicky Youre to headline Chandler Ostrich Festival

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The 33rd annual Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival at Tumbleweed Park is bringing Train, Sublime with Rome, the Commodores, and Nicky Youre as headlining entertainment this year!

The Commodores have sold more than 70 million albums globally and have landed a Grammy award. Singer-songwriter Nicky Youre is celebrating more than 400 million streams of his 2021 single “Sunroof.” Multi-Grammy award winning band Train has sold more than 10 million albums and 30 million tracks — landing them 3 Grammy wins. Sublime with Rome broke the top ten of the Billboard 200, founded by Rome Ramirez and Eric Wilson, who was a member of the original ska-punk band Sublime.

This will be the 33rd year for the Chandler Ostrich Festival! (Arizona's Family)

Ostrich Festival began as a family friendly festival celebrating the history of ostrich ranching in the southwest. This year, you can enjoy the festival from March 16 until 19. Besides the star-studded bands, attendees can enjoy more than 50 different games and rides, festival food, activities, shows, various entertainment, and more.

General admission tickets are available here. General admission tickets for March 16 are $15. Tickets for March 17-19 are $35 for adults and $20 for children ages 5-12. Children ages 4 and younger get in free. VIP tickets start at $150. However, availability and ticket pricing are subject to change and are valid for one day only.

Festival officials want to remind those wanting to attend that this year’s fair is fully cashless and clear bags are required. All ticket purchases are final and the festival will continue rain or shine. There will also be no ostrich racing at the event, but the birds can be found wandering in a designated area.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.