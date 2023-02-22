Suspect ‘down’ after shooting involving police in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a suspect is “down” following a shooting Wednesday afternoon involving officers in north Phoenix. The shooting happened near 23rd and Glendale avenues, just across the street from Washington High School.

The suspect’s injuries are unknown. No officers were hurt. Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

Officer involved shooting near 23rd Ave and Glendale Ave. No injuries to Officers. Suspect is down. PIO will be en route. pic.twitter.com/U2puTPcvu6 — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) February 22, 2023

This is the eighth officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 11th in the state in 2023.

