Suspect ‘down’ after shooting involving police in north Phoenix
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:27 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a suspect is “down” following a shooting Wednesday afternoon involving officers in north Phoenix. The shooting happened near 23rd and Glendale avenues, just across the street from Washington High School.
The suspect’s injuries are unknown. No officers were hurt. Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting.
This is the eighth officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 11th in the state in 2023.
