Scottsdale approves proposal to discuss reopening water supply for Rio Verde Foothills

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- There was a sigh of relief for the nearly 1,000 residents in the Rio Verde Foothills community after being without water since the beginning of the year. “Right now we’re without most of our water supply. We have less than 40% of water for all the homes. So right now I’m using rainwater to flush my toilet,” said Karen Nabity, who lives in the unincorporated community.

On Tuesday, Scottsdale City Council members authorized the city manager to execute an agreement with Maricopa County. The agreement is contingent on the city getting additional water resources, but Scottsdale agrees to treat the water and make it available for delivery by Maricopa County. “I know even with this temporary solution, the cost of our water will go up. But knowing the haulers can get to it when we need it will be huge peace of mind,” said Jessica Nehlman, a resident.

Still, residents have concerns over pricing and stipulations limiting who gets access. If Scottsdale water resources are reduced for any reason, including drought, Rio Verde Foothills will lose their access to water. “I’m happy with any form of agreement, however if negotiations are going to happen I would certainly like to see that Jan. 1st occupation of this year, I would like to see that waved.” John Hornewer said. “There’s people I know whose homes are almost ready so what happens?”

Maricopa County Supervisor Thomas Galvin also faced backlash Tuesday. “County needs to come to the table an negotiate,” said Hornewer.

Galvin released an open letter to Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega and council members nearly an hour before the council meeting was set to begin. “There’s another hurdle but I expect Maricopa County and Supervisor Galvin to step up,” Nabity said.

