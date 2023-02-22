Police identify man killed in Gilbert crash

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have identified the man killed in a crash involving two pickup trucks in Gilbert on Tuesday afternoon. Investigators say just before 4:30 p.m., a 49-year-old woman in a Chevy Colorado was trying to turn left near Williams Field and Lindsay roads when she collided with a Dodge Ram truck. Her passenger, 44-year-old Allen Joseph Wilson, died at the scene.

The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but she’s expected to survive. The driver and passenger inside the Ram truck weren’t hurt. The crash is still under investigation by police.

