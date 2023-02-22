Loop 202 South Mountain partially closed after deadly rollover crash

LAVEEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officials say one person is dead and another is hurt after rollover crash on the Loop 202 South Mountain in Laveen on Tuesday evening. Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers say an SUV rolled over and landed on its roof near Southern Avenue. One person died at the scene and the second person is alive, but their injuries are unknown.

Troopers are still invetsigating what led up to the collision. The freeway is closed at Southern Avenue. All driver must exit at Southern, and there’s no estimated time to reopen the freeway.

UPDATE ‒ The freeway is closed at Southern Avenue due to this crash. All traffic must exit the freeway at Southern Avenue; there's no estimated time to reopen the road.#Aztraffic https://t.co/HtJcusO2qA — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 22, 2023

