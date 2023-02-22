Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Multiple people shot at crime scene of earlier homicide, Florida deputies say

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said multiple people were shot at a scene where a woman was...
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said multiple people were shot at a scene where a woman was pronounced dead earlier in the day.(Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By ABC7 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:46 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB/Gray) - Police say multiple people were shot Wednesday at a crime scene where a woman in her 20s was pronounced dead earlier in the day.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened on Hialeah Street in the residential area of Pine Hills and one person has been detained.

According to WWSB, several people were transported to an Orlando hospital for treatment.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said additional details will be released Wednesday night.

Copyright 2023 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chandler police arrested 50-year-old Derrick Lemond Simmons at the scene.
Police identify 2 men allegedly attacked by co-worker at Chandler Intel facility
Over 100 officers targeted adults trying to pay for sex with minors, online predators and...
Hundreds arrested in prostitution, human trafficking sting around metro Phoenix
Police are searching for the man in the photo.
Police searching for man who allegedly damaged SUV at Chandler Costco
The 4-year-old child was seen walking east on 59th Avenue, heading west on Alice Avenue.
Police identify 4-year-old found walking alone in Glendale
The shooting happened in a neighborhood near Happy Valley and Alma School roads.
One hospitalized after shooting in Scottsdale; suspect on the loose

Latest News

Traction devices are put into effect for Big Cottonwood Canyon as a winter storm blankets the...
Flights canceled, highways closed as winter storm wallops US
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in support of the campaign of...
Trump criticizes federal response to Ohio train derailment
Drake was booked for second-degree murder.
Man accused of murder after shooting in neighborhood near Horizon High School in Phoenix
FILE - The twin-engine plane crashed outside a 3M plant in Little Rock, Arkansas.
5 die in small airplane crashing near Little Rock factory