Man detained after deadly shooting in neighborhood near Horizon High School in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is dead and another has been detained after a shooting in a neighborhood on the city’s northeast side.

According to Sgt. Melissa Soliz, the shooting broke out around 9 p.m. Tuesday near 60th Street and Acoma Drive, about a mile south of Horizon High School and Greenway Road. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot that was pronounced dead at the scene. Police were then able to detain the suspect, identified only as a man, a short distance away.

At this time, investigators believe the two had gotten into an argument inside a car before escalating into a shooting. Video from the scene early Wednesday showed a heavy police presence surrounding the area. Authorities have not yet revealed how the two knew each other.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.