Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Man detained after deadly shooting in neighborhood near Horizon High School in Phoenix

A Phoenix police crime scene van is seen in an neighborhood near 64th Street and Greenway early...
A Phoenix police crime scene van is seen in an neighborhood near 64th Street and Greenway early Wednesday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:30 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is dead and another has been detained after a shooting in a neighborhood on the city’s northeast side.

According to Sgt. Melissa Soliz, the shooting broke out around 9 p.m. Tuesday near 60th Street and Acoma Drive, about a mile south of Horizon High School and Greenway Road. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot that was pronounced dead at the scene. Police were then able to detain the suspect, identified only as a man, a short distance away.

At this time, investigators believe the two had gotten into an argument inside a car before escalating into a shooting. Video from the scene early Wednesday showed a heavy police presence surrounding the area. Authorities have not yet revealed how the two knew each other.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chandler police arrested 50-year-old Derrick Lemond Simmons at the scene.
Police identify 2 men allegedly attacked by co-worker at Chandler Intel facility
Over 100 officers targeted adults trying to pay for sex with minors, online predators and...
Hundreds arrested in prostitution, human trafficking sting around metro Phoenix
Police are searching for the man in the photo.
Police searching for man who allegedly damaged SUV at Chandler Costco
The 4-year-old child was seen walking east on 59th Avenue, heading west on Alice Avenue.
Police identify 4-year-old found walking alone in Glendale
The shooting happened in a neighborhood near Happy Valley and Alma School roads.
One hospitalized after shooting in Scottsdale; suspect on the loose

Latest News

Mel Hannah, a civic leader and activist in Flagstaff and Phoenix, died in January at the age of...
Black History Month: Remembering Arizona icon Mel Hannah
Derrick Simmons allegedly beat his co-worker, Dan Foster, to death with a baseball bat in the...
Wife of Chandler Intel employee says workplace tensions played role in deadly attack
City of Mesa looking to plant 1 million trees by 2050
Temporary water solution for Rio Verde Foothills approved by Scottsdale