Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Man accused of armed robbery in Tempe; resident had shown $50K in cash on TikTok

Avila faces multiple felony charges.
Avila faces multiple felony charges.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:43 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is facing multiple felonies stemming from an alleged armed robbery that happened early Tuesday in Tempe.

According to court documents obtained by Arizona’s Family, Daniel Avila, 25, is accused of first entering a home near Guadalupe Road and McClintock Drive where police say he pulled a gun on the victim and demanded money in the early morning hours on Feb. 13. Detectives say the victim gave Avila a bag and about $300 dollars before entering another room, accusing a second victim of “illegal activity.” At that point, Avila then reportedly checked drawers and tried to take off into the fenced yard.

Over the course of the investigation, detectives learned that the victim had posted a video showing $50,000 in cash spread over the kitchen table, showing cars in the driveway that surrounded the home. After that initial police report was taken, the residents installed surveillance cameras which showed that Avila had tried to again break in on Feb. 16.

However, on Feb. 21, police responded and found Avila jumping a fence into an alleyway after an officer announced himself. He tried to jump into an alley but was tackled by an officer. When Avila tried to get up, he was pushed back into the ground. Court paperwork also reveals that Avila had a loaded handgun in his backpack along with 10 plastic zip-ties.

He was also seen wearing the same hooded sweatshirt shown on security cameras and described by the residents. Avila has been booked into jail on kidnapping, armed robbery, and multiple counts of burglary.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chandler police arrested 50-year-old Derrick Lemond Simmons at the scene.
Police identify 2 men allegedly attacked by co-worker at Chandler Intel facility
Over 100 officers targeted adults trying to pay for sex with minors, online predators and...
Hundreds arrested in prostitution, human trafficking sting around metro Phoenix
Police are searching for the man in the photo.
Police searching for man who allegedly damaged SUV at Chandler Costco
The 4-year-old child was seen walking east on 59th Avenue, heading west on Alice Avenue.
Police identify 4-year-old found walking alone in Glendale
The shooting happened in a neighborhood near Happy Valley and Alma School roads.
One hospitalized after shooting in Scottsdale; suspect on the loose

Latest News

A large tree was blown down at the Rancho Sierra apartment complex near 32nd St. and Shea Blvd....
Strong winds lead to power outages, downed trees around Phoenix, flight delays at Sky Harbor
Firefighters rescued a woman who drove her SUV into a canal in south Phoenix.
Firefighters rescue woman who crashed SUV into south Phoenix canal
This will be the 33rd year of the Chandler Ostrich Festival!
Train, Sublime with Rome, the Commodores, Nicky Youre to headline Chandler Ostrich Festival
George Alan Kelly enters court for his preliminary hearing in Nogales Justice Court in Nogales,...
Prosecutor: Arizona border rancher shot unarmed men, 1 died