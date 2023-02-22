Man accused of armed robbery in Tempe; resident had shown $50K in cash on TikTok

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is facing multiple felonies stemming from an alleged armed robbery that happened early Tuesday in Tempe.

According to court documents obtained by Arizona’s Family, Daniel Avila, 25, is accused of first entering a home near Guadalupe Road and McClintock Drive where police say he pulled a gun on the victim and demanded money in the early morning hours on Feb. 13. Detectives say the victim gave Avila a bag and about $300 dollars before entering another room, accusing a second victim of “illegal activity.” At that point, Avila then reportedly checked drawers and tried to take off into the fenced yard.

Over the course of the investigation, detectives learned that the victim had posted a video showing $50,000 in cash spread over the kitchen table, showing cars in the driveway that surrounded the home. After that initial police report was taken, the residents installed surveillance cameras which showed that Avila had tried to again break in on Feb. 16.

However, on Feb. 21, police responded and found Avila jumping a fence into an alleyway after an officer announced himself. He tried to jump into an alley but was tackled by an officer. When Avila tried to get up, he was pushed back into the ground. Court paperwork also reveals that Avila had a loaded handgun in his backpack along with 10 plastic zip-ties.

He was also seen wearing the same hooded sweatshirt shown on security cameras and described by the residents. Avila has been booked into jail on kidnapping, armed robbery, and multiple counts of burglary.

