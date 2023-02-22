Black History Month
Make minor adjustments now to prevent pending wind damage to your property

If you do lose power, know where your flashlights are in advance and make sure they have fresh batteries. Also, keep from opening your refrigerator.
By Gary Harper
Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -The Valley is known for its sunny, warm weather almost all year round. But every once in a while, Mother Nature likes to test us and that time may be now. “You always want to be more prepared than what is necessary,” Heather Paul, spokesperson for State Farm Insurance, said.

Paul said there are a few easy things you can do to minimize wind damage that is expected to arrive Wednesday. For example, keep your car in the garage. “If you don’t have a garage, avoid parking underneath a large tree or anything that could fall and cause damage,” she said. Next, move barbecue grills, patio furniture, and umbrellas into a secure location. “Oh, all that potential flying debris. You know, we spend so much time making our patio look so nice, but those things can become missiles,” Paul said.

APS has said it’s strategically placing crews where they expect power outages. If you do lose power, know where your flashlights are in advance and make sure they have fresh batteries. Also, keep from opening your refrigerator. “Reducing the number of times that you open your fridge is going to be really important because it’s going to help reduce that risk of spoilage,” Paul said.

And finally, fraudsters love to comb through neighborhoods following a storm looking for damage. So, if you get a knock on your door from someone looking to clear away any debris for a cheap price, don’t fall for it. They’ll ask for money upfront, say they’ll be back with their crew “just down the street” and never return.

This is a good time to check out how much your deductible is on your home insurance. If any damage is the same value as your deductible, do not file a claim.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

