Jaime’s Local Love: Divalicious Boutique

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Divalicious Boutique was started by two stay-at-home moms with three racks of clothing and a bundle of handbags. The two friends and business partners Casee Vreeburg and Andrea Fuqua began hosting trunk shows in their homes. In 2009, the growth of the business led to the transition into a warehouse location. In 2011, Divalicious moved into its first storefront inside the Ice Den.

Andrea and Casee hand-select every item in the store to add an authentic and personal touch to their shoppers’ wardrobes. They believe in style and affordability and carry fashion that fits all body types and is age appropriate. From dresses to sweaters, purses to shoes, earrings and more--they can dress you from head to toe! At Divalicious Boutique, Casee and Andrea are so grateful to their customers for helping them grow.

Divalicious Boutique is ready to dress you head to toe, to make sure you feel and look your best!

They absolutely love dressing their customers and helping them find the right clothing to make them feel and look great! They say the most meaningful part of their jobs is the opportunity to connect with shoppers from Arizona (and across the country) and help them feel GOOD about themselves and their style!

9375 E Bell Road, Suite 104. Scottsdale, AZ 85260, inside the Ice Den. (480-699-7634)

Instagram: @divaliciousboutiqueaz

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/shopdivalicious

