Interstate 19 reopens after wind knocks down power lines

Traffic cones
Traffic cones(WRDW)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:12 AM MST|Updated: 20 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Roads are starting to reopen after being impacted by damaging winds.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says the northbound lanes of Interstate 19 in Sahuarita are now open.

This morning’s closure was the result of downed power lines near Pima Mine Road.

Southbound lanes were not impacted.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department also closed El Camino del Cerro between Silverbell Road and Wild Life Drive this morning because of a downed power line.

Overton Road reopened after a brief closure due to a power pole leaning toward the roadway.

In Cochise County, the Sheriff’s Office said there are downed power lines on Bell Ranch Road north of Pete Kitchens Road in Sunizona. Electricity service was out for customers north of this location. Crews from the Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative are at the scene.

