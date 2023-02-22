Black History Month
First Alert Weather Day: Strong winter storm brings damaging winds, heavy snow to Arizona

Several northern AZ highways are closed early Wednesday, according to ADOT.
By April Warnecke
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:45 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -An exceptionally strong winter storm is bringing strong winds, rain, and snow to Arizona. That’s why the First Alert Weather Team has declared Wednesday a First Alert Weather Day.

As of Wednesday morning, we’ve already seen gusts to 72 miles per hour in Flagstaff and gusts of 61 miles per hour in Prescott. Both communities are seeing power outages from the storm.

In the Valley, winds are expected to get stronger throughout the morning hours, peaking during rush hour. Gusts as of 5:30 am had already peaked at 40 miles per hour at Sky Harbor, but gusts of up to 55 miles per hour are possible over the next few hours. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Winds should say sustained at about 25 miles per hour through the early afternoon hours at least, before easing to less than 20 miles per hour during the evening hours. Blowing dust is likely throughout the day.

Rain chances are near 30 percent for the Valley, mainly during the morning hours. There’s also a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning. In the high country, 4-8 inches of snow is likely for communities across Northern and Eastern Arizona where a Winter Storm Warning is in effect above 5,000 feet. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect above 4,000 feet and a High Wind Warning is in effect as well across much of the higher terrain.

Unsettled weather continues across Arizona for Thursday and Friday with slight rain chances for the deserts and moderate snow in the high country. A better chance of rain and snow arrives over the weekend with a third storm system. We’ll keep you updated as we get closer.

