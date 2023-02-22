Black History Month
First Alert Weather Day: Slower winds tonight, but snow continues to fly in the Arizona mountains

Around the state, the combination of snow and wind has resulted in some terrible driving and white-out conditions at times.
Around the state, the combination of snow and wind has resulted in some terrible driving and white-out conditions at times.(First Alert Weather Day Graphic)
By Royal Norman
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:10 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Another day with light rain around the Valley, with up to 0.2″ in some locations. However, most of the areas that got rain received about 0.01″ — not much. It was all about the wind today, with a peak gust at Sky Harbor of 62 mph, while Mesa, Deer Valley, Luke Air Force Base and South Mountain all recorded gusts in the mid-50s. The wind is already starting to drop statewide and the wind advisory will peel off for the Valley at 8 p.m. on Friday.

Around the state, the combination of snow and wind has resulted in some terrible driving and white-out conditions at times. The winds, peaking in Flagstaff at 73 mph, will continue fairly strong tonight and drifting snow will be likely. Other cities, including Eagar, Sierra Vista, Prescott, Kingman, and Douglas recorded peak wind gusts in the 60 mph range. The winter storm warning in the mountains will continue into the early morning hours on Thursday.

Going forward, look for generally unsettled weather for the Valley through Sunday, with colder than average temps for the most part and light rain chances off and on. Except on Sunday morning, we see a strong signal for rain; however, the amount of rain looks to be light.

AZFamily's First Alert Weather App First lets you track storms and get severe weather alerts wherever you are. Get animated radar, hourly and 10-day forecasts, video updates, rainfall totals, and an interactive traffic map. It also provides a 250-meter radar, which is the highest resolution possible. This radar allows you to look into the future so you can see where the storm is headed.

