First Alert Weather Day: Slower winds tonight, but snow continues to fly in the Arizona mountains

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Another day with light rain around the Valley, with up to 0.2″ in some locations. However, most of the areas that got rain received about 0.01″ — not much. It was all about the wind today, with a peak gust at Sky Harbor of 62 mph, while Mesa, Deer Valley, Luke Air Force Base and South Mountain all recorded gusts in the mid-50s. The wind is already starting to drop statewide and the wind advisory will peel off for the Valley at 8 p.m. on Friday.

Around the state, the combination of snow and wind has resulted in some terrible driving and white-out conditions at times. The winds, peaking in Flagstaff at 73 mph, will continue fairly strong tonight and drifting snow will be likely. Other cities, including Eagar, Sierra Vista, Prescott, Kingman, and Douglas recorded peak wind gusts in the 60 mph range. The winter storm warning in the mountains will continue into the early morning hours on Thursday.

Going forward, look for generally unsettled weather for the Valley through Sunday, with colder than average temps for the most part and light rain chances off and on. Except on Sunday morning, we see a strong signal for rain; however, the amount of rain looks to be light.

