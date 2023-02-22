Black History Month
Firefighters rescue woman who crashed SUV into south Phoenix canal

Firefighters rescued a woman who drove her SUV into a canal in south Phoenix.
Firefighters rescued a woman who drove her SUV into a canal in south Phoenix.(Courtesy: Phoenix Fire Dept.)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:40 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Firefighters have rescued a woman who drove into a canal in south Phoenix late Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to the area of Central Avenue and Baseline Road and arrived to find an SUV in the Western Canal and the driver sitting on the roof. Firefighters used the platform of a ladder truck to rescue the 76-year-old woman, who was then checked by paramedics. She was then taken to an area hospital for precautionary reasons. No one else was in the SUV.

It’s unclear what caused the woman to drive into the canal. Phoenix fire officials say the canal is currently about four feet deep.

