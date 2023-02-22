Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

DPS finds over 1.2 million fentanyl pills while investigating crash in Sacaton

The estimated street value of the fentanyl found is about $5.1 million.
The estimated street value of the fentanyl found is about $5.1 million.(Arizona's Family)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:47 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACATON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety says over 1.2 million fentanyl pills were seized during a crash investigation last week.

On Feb. 16, DPS troopers responded to reports of a crash on I-10 near Casa Blanca Road in Sacaton. DPS says the driver of a Ford pickup truck lost control, causing his vehicle to roll over. He was thrown from the truck and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

During their investigation of the crash, troopers found packages containing approximately 1,297,000 suspected fentanyl pills. DPS says the pills seized weigh around 286 pounds. The estimated street value of the fentanyl found is about $5.1 million.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, four out of every ten pills laced with fentanyl contain at least two milligrams of the synthetic opioid, which is a potentially lethal dose. DPS says there was enough fentanyl found in the truck to potentially kill more than half a million people.

On the same day as the crash, DPS troopers gave Narcan to a woman suspected of overdosing on fentanyl after a traffic stop on U.S. Route 93 in Congress. She was given a second dose of Narcan by the fire department and taken to a hospital.

DPS says troopers will continue working towards combating the illegal smuggling and distribution of drugs like fentanyl.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chandler police arrested 50-year-old Derrick Lemond Simmons at the scene.
Police identify 2 men allegedly attacked by co-worker at Chandler Intel facility
A shelter-in-place and some evacuations have been called following a crash and hazmat spill on...
Freeway reopens after hazmat crash left semi-truck driver dead near Tucson
Over 100 officers targeted adults trying to pay for sex with minors, online predators and...
Hundreds arrested in prostitution, human trafficking sting around metro Phoenix
Police are searching for the man in the photo.
Police searching for man who allegedly damaged SUV at Chandler Costco
The 4-year-old child was seen walking east on 59th Avenue, heading west on Alice Avenue.
Police identify 4-year-old found walking alone in Glendale

Latest News

Taking Ozempic has begun to be a trend to reduce weight gain. It's putting those with diabetes...
Ozempic shortage impacting those with diabetes
Ozempic medication shortage across the U.S.
Experts warning of new drug found on Arizona streets
Experts warning of new drug found on Arizona streets
But tranq dope is not just xylazine. It’s xylazine, a horse tranquilizer mixed with fentanyl.
Experts warn of new drug containing fentanyl, horse tranquilizer found in Arizona