Dangerous driving conditions close several highways near Flagstaff, Sedona, and Prescott

.
Arizona's Family saw snow plows in Prescott preparing for the wintery mix beginning to hit parts of the High Country(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:52 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — A winter storm making its way through the western U.S. is expected to carry winds capable of downing power lines and trees in Arizona while dropping rain and snow. Due to the severity of the expected snowfall, the Arizona Department of Transportation closed a number of major highways early Wednesday.

“Past experience with severe winter storms like this has shown it is only a matter of time before icy or windy conditions create situations where crashes or disabled vehicles block travel lanes,” ADOT said in a joint news release with the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The following closures are in place as of 5:40 a.m.

  • I-40 between US 93 and the Arizona-New Mexico state line (MP 72-359)
  • SR 87 between Winslow and Payson (MP 342-252)
  • US 180 north of Snowbowl (MP 236-248)
  • SR 260 between Indian Pine and Greer (MP 385-360)
  • SR 260 between Camp Verde and SR 87 (MP 220-252)
  • SR 89A Sedona and I-17 (MP 375-398)
  • I-17 between SR 179 and Flagstaff (298-340)

Arizona’s Family First Alert Meteorologist April Warneke says that gusts are likely to hit around 55 mph in the greater Phoenix area. At this time, even higher winds were forecasted in Prescott and Flagstaff to the north, at 70 mph. Up to a foot of snow is expected by Thursday morning in elevations above 5,000 feet. Such forecasts are prompting some schools in Flagstaff to close as emergency crews and state and local officials encourage drivers to stay off the roads.

“Damaging winds and treacherous to impossible driving conditions are expected due to blowing dust and snow,” the weather service in Flagstaff said.

The storm system will carry over into New Mexico with high winds, rain, and possibly snow across the state Wednesday, including in the Albuquerque area. A high wind warning is in effect for most of New Mexico through Thursday morning, with wind gusts of up to 70 mph (113 kph), the weather service there said. Those winds speeds also could materialize in Nevada, where forecasters have issued a dust advisory for Clark County, which includes Las Vegas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

