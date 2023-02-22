Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Customers will have to ask for water at Nevada restaurants if bill passes

glass of water generic
glass of water generic(WILX)
By Michael Bell
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM MST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Legislature is considering a bill that, if passed, would require restaurants to only provide water upon customer request.

Introduced by Assemblywoman Heidi Kasama, AB186 reads “A food establishment may not provide drinking water to a customer unless the customer requests drinking water,” meaning glasses of water would not automatically be set for a customer.

The bill would also require restaurants to demonstrate to health inspectors that they provide water upon request.

However, the bill says that “a food establishment is not subject to any penalty or fine” for violating the order.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chandler police arrested 50-year-old Derrick Lemond Simmons at the scene.
Police identify 2 men allegedly attacked by co-worker at Chandler Intel facility
Over 100 officers targeted adults trying to pay for sex with minors, online predators and...
Hundreds arrested in prostitution, human trafficking sting around metro Phoenix
Police are searching for the man in the photo.
Police searching for man who allegedly damaged SUV at Chandler Costco
The 4-year-old child was seen walking east on 59th Avenue, heading west on Alice Avenue.
Police identify 4-year-old found walking alone in Glendale
The shooting happened in a neighborhood near Happy Valley and Alma School roads.
One hospitalized after shooting in Scottsdale; suspect on the loose

Latest News

Celaya was booked on four counts of exploitation of a minor.
Man admits to having child porn during job interview for El Mirage police, docs say
Lawsuit against former sheriff Arpaio costing taxpayers nearly $215 million
Mold in ice machine, food not packaged properly found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Mold in ice machine, food not packaged properly found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Lori Vallow expected back in court on Thursday after setbacks
Armed suspect killed by Phoenix police after reportedly stealing U-Haul