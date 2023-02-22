City of Mesa seeks to plant 1 million trees by 2050

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Mesa aims to plant one million trees by 2050 through a new initiative called ‘Trees Are Cool.’

The initiative aligns with the city’s climate action plan and seeks to increase tree canopy coverage to 15 percent. It was developed after community feedback revealed a desire for more trees in the city. “You get a wind break. And I notice it makes the house cooler,” Mesa resident Matthew Grimm said.

Those are some reasons why Mesa energy and sustainability director Scott Bouchie is confident the city will reach that million tree mark by 2050. But they’re not the only reasons. “If you place it in the right location, maybe on the west of your home to where you can shade your home, you’re actually going to save money on your electric bill,” Bouchie said.

The city has created a website where people and business owners can record when and where they planted their trees and see which parts of the city need more trees planted. “We’ll be able to show that tree canopy coverage,” Bouchie said. “And we’ll be able to show improvements in the areas that currently don’t have the coverage that they need.”

That’s something that Roisin Grimm says is needed. She says parts of Mesa feel a whole lot hotter than others. “If there’s a way that homeowners can feel like they’re participating in something a little bit bigger than just your own backyard desertscape or whatever, I think that’s great,” she said.

Right now, property owners in Mesa can get paid $100 for planting two trees. But, Bouchie says moving forward, the city plans to develop additional ways for people to get involved. “I think you definitely will see more opportunities that the city will be providing incentives and maybe giving away trees,” he said.

As for the Grimm family, they weren’t planning on adding more than 17 trees to the outside of their home. But hearing about this initiative might have changed that. “I think we would be a part of that,” Roisin said. “I don’t see why not.”

