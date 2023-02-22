Black History Month
Caught on camera: Man jumps into car, fights off attempted carjacker at gas station

Caught on camera: A man fights off an attempted carjacker at a gas station. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 1:13 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HAZEL DELL, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - A car owner says he fought off a carjacker who was trying to steal his vehicle at a gas station.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, a man, later identified as Bill Black, was putting air in his car’s tires at an area gas station Tuesday afternoon when a man dressed in a black hooded shirt and black face mask approached.

KPTV reports that the carjacker jumped into the driver’s seat of Black’s car and began backing up. But Black quickly jumped into the passenger seat and a struggle ensued between the two of them.

Black said the two exchanged blows before the suspect got out of his car and ran away.

“These people have to understand that this is not acceptable,” Black said. “It’s not just a person stealing a car, it’s a person stealing my personal life.”

The sheriff’s office said deputies searched the area for the suspected carjacker along with a K-9 team but they were unable to immediately locate him.

Anyone with further information was urged to contact Detective Tanya Johnson at 360-600-1505.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

