Bills legalizing silencers, parents carrying guns at schools pass in Arizona Senate

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Republican-controlled state Senate voted Tuesday to legalize gun silencers and allow parents to carry firearms onto school campuses. The two proposals passed along strict party-line votes as the GOP continued its years-long effort to expand the state’s gun laws.

The House still needs to approve both of the measures before they land on the desk of Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs, who is unlikely to sign off on the proposals. If signed into law, SB 1109 legalizes the use of devices that muffle the sounds of gunshots.

Democrats warned silencers would eliminate an important warning sign during a school or mass shooting situation. “Hearing the gunshots might be the only way in a mass shooting incident to know, run, hide.” Sen. Mitzi Epstein said.

Not a single Republican defended their vote on the Senate floor, although they had previously said silencers are necessary to protect people’s hearing. SB 1331 allows parents or legal guardians to carry firearms onto K-12 school campuses with a valid concealed weapons permit.

