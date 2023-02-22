Black History Month
Arizona senior to represent Arizona for Shakespeare competition

Sponsored by Papa Murphy’s.
A Basha High School senior has made it to the semifinals to represent Arizona in New York City.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:17 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Clara Newton is a senior from Basha High School who just won first place at the English Speaking Union National Shakespeare Competition for the North and Central Arizona Region!

She’ll join multiple contestants across the U.S. to compete in the semifinals in New York City in March. Each student will perform in front of multiple judges on a panel, delivering a poem and monologue. 10 students will move to the finals that come up in May! Congratulations, Clara!

Know of someone or an organization doing something good in your community? Nominate them for our segment here. Don’t forget your photos and video.

