Arizona senior to represent Arizona for Shakespeare competition

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Clara Newton is a senior from Basha High School who just won first place at the English Speaking Union National Shakespeare Competition for the North and Central Arizona Region!

She’ll join multiple contestants across the U.S. to compete in the semifinals in New York City in March. Each student will perform in front of multiple judges on a panel, delivering a poem and monologue. 10 students will move to the finals that come up in May! Congratulations, Clara!

