Arizona law enforcement looking for ways to improve handling of sex assault cases

Over 150 detectives, prosecutors, and probation officers from around the state gathered in Scottsdale Tuesday to improve how to investigate sex assault cases.
By Jason Barry
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:22 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Sexual violence is a serious problem in Arizona and across the country. More than 150 detectives, prosecutors, and probation officers from around the state gathered in Scottsdale Tuesday to improve how they interact with victims and investigate sex assault cases.

“We never question a bank robbery victim and say, well, we’re you really robbed,” said Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell. “But we do that all the time with sex assault victims, and so that makes it where you have to jump over an initial hoop to prove a crime ever happened, then prove who did it.”

The two-day training session at ASU’s SkySong campus allowed legal and law enforcement personnel to discuss recent rape cases while re-evaluating best practice procedures.

Lt. Sara Fields has been with the Phoenix Department’s sex crimes and cold case unit for five years. She said advances in DNA and other technology have made a big difference in solving sex assault cases. “The technology is huge for us,” said Fields. “Anything that widens our investigative ability, forensic geneology has certainly done that. If someone offended, but was not in our DNA system, they could sit there for years, and victims never receive justice. Now we have a little bit more of a chance to find them.”

For the past several years, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office has been working to catch up on a backlog of more than 4,500 rape cases that dated back decades. But thanks to grant funding through the Sex Assault Kit Initiative, county officials say, every one of those old cases have been properly investigated. Prosecutors say it’s important for victims to report when they’ve been sexually assaulted and to know there is help available.

The National Sexual Assault Hotline is 1-800-656-4673(HOPE) and the Sexual and Domestic Violence Services Helpline is 602-279-2980.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

