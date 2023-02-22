Arizona AG Kris Mayes unveils previously unreleased 2020 election investigation documents

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes has released three separate documents related to the investigation into the 2020 General Election. In a news release issued Wednesday morning, the AG’s office said that agents and staff spent 10,000 hours looking at any possible irregularities and pieces of evidence of voter fraud but lacked to find any.

“In each instance and in each matter, the aforementioned parties did not provide any evidence to support their allegations. The information that was provided was speculative in many instances and when investigated by our agents and support staff, was found to be inaccurate.”

Accusations of widespread voter fraud have been a highlight for a far-right segment of the GOP since 2020 when former President Donald Trump’s claims that illegal votes led to his loss in Arizona and other battleground states. Some of those conspiracies shared on social media claimed proof of satellites changing votes to favor then-candidate Joe Biden, bamboo ballots, and dead people voting. None of those claims have been substantiated.

“The results of this exhaustive and extensive investigation show what we have suspected for over two years – the 2020 election in Arizona was conducted fairly and accurately by elections officials,” said Attorney General Kris Mayes. She also adds that the office looked at “every conspiracy theory under the sun,” saying it “distracted this office from its core mission of protecting the people of Arizona from real crime and fraud.”

“Voter fraud is rare, and instances should be handled according to applicable laws when they do occur,” continued Attorney General Mayes. “But it is time to work together to defend American democracy and uphold the rule of law. It’s time for the divisiveness to stop, and it’s time for our country to heal.”

Last year, then-Attorney General Mark Brnovich, a Republican, issued an interim report Wednesday on his review of the 2020 election in Maricopa County that outlined his concerns with some election procedures but did not provide proof of any significant issues despite six months of investigation, according to the Associated Press. In a 12-page letter addressed to Republican state Senate President Karen Fann, Brnovich said some forms documenting the transportation of ballots were missing signatures or other information. However, no evidence has been produced of tampering, and Brnovich didn’t offer any in that report.

In 2021, the AP spent months last year tracking potential voting fraud cases across Arizona and other battleground states and found few cases, despite Trump’s claim of widespread voter fraud. In Arizona, the AP’s initial tally from July was fewer than 200. That dropped after Pima County completed its review of 151 potential voter fraud cases and concluded none merited criminal charges. Since then, just a handful of new criminal cases have been filed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report through prior coverage.

