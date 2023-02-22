Black History Month
AAA warns of uptick in relay hacking for keyless cars

Experts at AAA say one easy step is not keeping valuable in your car so they won't be taken.
By Susan Campbell
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 8:15 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - AAA is warning drivers to beware of a crime that could let a thief unlock your car and steal whatever’s inside without leaving any noticeable damage. It’s called relay hacking, and it happens to vehicles that operate with fobs instead of keys.

“The thing about relay hacks is it’s not necessarily meant to steal the car itself. Once your vehicle is out of range of the key fob it will just deactivate automatically. It’s more for breaking into the vehicle as opposed to stealing it,” said Julian Paredes, a spokesperson for AAA.

Here’s how it works. Key fobs use short-wave radio signals to lock and unlock your car. AAA says there have been reports of relay hacks where thieves use portable amplifiers to boost the signals of fobs that are kept too close to the vehicles. Though the crime is not widespread, Paredes says it is worth the warning there are a few simple things you can do to protect yourself and your belongings.

“If you keep your valuables out of your car or out of sight, that will definitely deter this sort of crime from happening to begin with,” Paredes told On Your Side. “There are also things like RFID sleeves and faraday bags that prevent those radio signals from going out, and that will definitely prevent this sort of crime.” AAA also recommends storing key fobs away from the vehicle, and if possible, parking in a garage or a well-lit area with security cameras.

