$2 million Mega Millions ticket sold at south Phoenix Fry’s grocery store

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Someone living or visiting the Phoenix area just got a whole lot richer. The Arizona Lottery announced Wednesday morning that someone won $2 million in the latest Mega Millions drawing.

The ticketholder matched all five numbers but missed the necessary Megaball needed to win the jackpot prize. And while that would typically mean $1 million, the purchaser opted for the “Megaplier,” which multiplied their winnings.

Tuesday night’s winning numbers were: 2-15-30-36-63-24. The next estimated jackpot is $126 million for Friday night’s drawing.

Earlier in the week, two Powerball tickets purchased in the Phoenix area for Monday’s drawing matched four numbers and the Powerball number. That netted those winners, $150K and $50K respectively.

