1 dead, 1 injured after two-car crash in Gilbert

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is dead, and another is seriously hurt after a car crash in Gilbert on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 5:30 p.m., Gilbert police and fire departments responded to a two-car crash near Williams Field and Lindsay roads. Police say one person died at the scene, and another was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Gilbert police say the intersection at Williams Field and Lindsay Road is closed as they investigate what led to the crash. There is no estimated time of reopening.

The intersection at Lindsay and Williams Field Roads is closed due to a serious collision investigation. Please avoid the area and seek alternate routes. #GilbertAZ pic.twitter.com/M4BhcaR4TV — Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) February 22, 2023

