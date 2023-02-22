1 dead, 1 injured after two-car crash in Gilbert
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:52 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is dead, and another is seriously hurt after a car crash in Gilbert on Tuesday afternoon.
Around 5:30 p.m., Gilbert police and fire departments responded to a two-car crash near Williams Field and Lindsay roads. Police say one person died at the scene, and another was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Gilbert police say the intersection at Williams Field and Lindsay Road is closed as they investigate what led to the crash. There is no estimated time of reopening.
Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.