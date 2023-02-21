Wild Horse Pass hosting Garbage Truck Road-EO competition

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Every 2 years, garbage trucks from across the U.S. gather in Chandler! Not to pick up trash but instead to navigate obstacle courses in the Republic Services’ ROAD-EO National Championship!

Winners get a big prize and this year, two of the finalists are from Phoenix. The event is held at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park! VP of Safety at Republic Services Jim Olson said, “This course simulates the real environment they work in every day. This is a serpentine course, so he’ll go through this course forward and backward without hitting any of those toters.”

Olson said the course is anything but easy, with challenges with a right turn, alley off-set challenge, the straight-line challenge, etc. The competition includes a $5,000 grand prize and a week of time off! Check out this video below to see how Ian did at the challenge!

Garbage truck operators come from across America to compete at Wild Horse Pass for the Garbage Road-EO.

