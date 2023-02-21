Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Suspect in Chandler Intel plant attack previously arrested for aggravated assault

The suspect, 50-year-old Derrick Simmons, was also arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in 2001 in Texas.
By Alexis Dominguez
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 9:13 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Chandler police are giving new details about a violent attack at the Intel Ocotillo Campus in Chandler. They say 49-year-old Dan Foster, an employee at Intel, died after allegedly being beaten with a baseball bat on Saturday. Jaron Williams, 27, who was sitting next to him, confronted the suspect, 50-year-old Derrick Simmons, and was hit in the back of the head. “When we arrived, one of the individuals was deceased, another one was gravely injured,” said Sgt. Emma Huenneke with Chandler Police. “He’s being charged with first-degree homicide and aggravated assault.”

READ MORE: Police identify 2 men allegedly attacked by co-worker at Chandler Intel facility

Simmons was also arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon back in 2001 in Texas. Tom Miller, an expert in risk management, says that should have been a red flag to the company. “There will always be signs. There is no situation where this individual just woke up and this morning and decided this was going to happen. There was a path this person was on that led them to this point,” said Miller.

Court documents reveal several employees admitted seeing Simmons entering the Ocotillo campus carrying a duffle bag Saturday. And then later, saw the exchange between the three men in the cafeteria. “There’s also behaviors I’m sure that were exhibited and missed by other co-workers. I think the thing we hear often is there under reporting of real concerning behavior by colleagues,” Miller said.

Simmons turned himself in to police after several calls were made to 911 about a man carrying a hatchet injuring several people. But ultimately, Miller says in most cases, these situations can be avoided. “This is a common problem that I think companies of every size are trying to get their arms around right now. It’s a problem that needs to be solved,” Miller said. Police are actively speaking to witnesses and gathering information on what led up to this deadly attack.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chandler police arrested 50-year-old Derrick Lemond Simmons at the scene.
Police identify 2 men allegedly attacked by co-worker at Chandler Intel facility
A shelter-in-place and some evacuations have been called following a crash and hazmat spill on...
Freeway reopens after hazmat crash left semi-truck driver dead near Tucson
Two people were taken to a nearby hospital
Man dead, woman hospitalized after car crashes into ditch in north Scottsdale
The 4-year-old child was seen walking east on 59th Avenue, heading west on Alice Avenue.
Police identify 4-year-old found walking alone in Glendale
Police are searching for the man in the photo.
Police searching for man who allegedly damaged SUV at Chandler Costco

Latest News

Suspect in Chandler Intel plant attack had prior arrest
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Mesa
The crash happened on Monday night.
Deadly motorcycle crash shuts down Mesa intersection
Right now, the only option is to stay put or drive 40 miles out of the way to get around the...
Flooding already an issue for the Tonto Basin, with more rain expected