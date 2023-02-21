Suspect in Chandler Intel plant attack previously arrested for aggravated assault

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Chandler police are giving new details about a violent attack at the Intel Ocotillo Campus in Chandler. They say 49-year-old Dan Foster, an employee at Intel, died after allegedly being beaten with a baseball bat on Saturday. Jaron Williams, 27, who was sitting next to him, confronted the suspect, 50-year-old Derrick Simmons, and was hit in the back of the head. “When we arrived, one of the individuals was deceased, another one was gravely injured,” said Sgt. Emma Huenneke with Chandler Police. “He’s being charged with first-degree homicide and aggravated assault.”

Simmons was also arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon back in 2001 in Texas. Tom Miller, an expert in risk management, says that should have been a red flag to the company. “There will always be signs. There is no situation where this individual just woke up and this morning and decided this was going to happen. There was a path this person was on that led them to this point,” said Miller.

Court documents reveal several employees admitted seeing Simmons entering the Ocotillo campus carrying a duffle bag Saturday. And then later, saw the exchange between the three men in the cafeteria. “There’s also behaviors I’m sure that were exhibited and missed by other co-workers. I think the thing we hear often is there under reporting of real concerning behavior by colleagues,” Miller said.

Simmons turned himself in to police after several calls were made to 911 about a man carrying a hatchet injuring several people. But ultimately, Miller says in most cases, these situations can be avoided. “This is a common problem that I think companies of every size are trying to get their arms around right now. It’s a problem that needs to be solved,” Miller said. Police are actively speaking to witnesses and gathering information on what led up to this deadly attack.

