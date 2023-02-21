Black History Month
Police: Woman, 44, killed in skydiving accident in Oklahoma

Police said the woman completed a tandem jump before the solo jump in which she fell to her...
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:06 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALLISAW, Okla. (AP) — Police in eastern Oklahoma say a 44-year-old woman was killed after crashing to the ground while skydiving.

Heather Glasgow, of Poteau, died at a hospital after the fall Saturday afternoon, according to police in Sallisaw.

“An unknown issue arose during the skydive,” according to a statement from Sallisaw police.

Witnesses told investigators that Glasgow’s parachute had opened, but she was spinning and did not recover before hitting the ground in Sallisaw, near the Arkansas state line and about 150 miles (240 kilometers) east of Oklahoma City, police said.

It was not clear how far Glasgow fell and a police spokesman was not immediately available for comment on Tuesday.

Police said Glasgow had completed a tandem jump before the solo jump in which she fell to her death.

The Federal Aviation Administration is assisting in the investigation.

The FAA said in a statement that it is investigating the packing of the main and reserve parachutes while local authorities are in charge of other aspects of the investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

