Officer hurt, suspect killed in Avondale shooting

AVONDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a suspect is dead, and an officer was wounded after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Avondale.

The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. at Eliseo C Felix Jr. Way and Riley Drive, near the intersection of Buckeye and Dysart roads. While details of what led up to the shooting have not been released, Avondale police say the wounded officer was taken to an area hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Police remain on scene investigating and say there is no danger to the public.

This has been the 7th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the third in the state this year.

This is a developing story. Stay with Arizona’s Family for the latest updates.

