Name of worker released who was killed outside State Farm Stadium in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Glendale police have identified a man who was killed while working outside State Farm Stadium last weekend. Shawn Eugene Lee, 44, from Georgia died after being dragged by a utility terrain vehicle (UTV).

Just before 10 a.m. Saturday, police and fire units were called to the report of an industrial accident at a parking lot near State Farm Stadium, where Super Bowl LVII had taken place less than a week before. According to witnesses, Lee was wearing a safety harness while working to remove a tent from the parking lot. Another worker got onto a UTV parked under the tent, not knowing that Lee’s harness was attached to it, and began driving off. Police say Lee was dragged by the UTV and later died from his injuries.

No one else was hurt and police don’t expect charges to be filed.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.