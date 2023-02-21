Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Name of worker released who was killed outside State Farm Stadium in Glendale

Police say the man died after being dragged by a UTV in a parking lot near State Farm Stadium.
Police say the man died after being dragged by a UTV in a parking lot near State Farm Stadium.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 1:58 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) Glendale police have identified a man who was killed while working outside State Farm Stadium last weekend. Shawn Eugene Lee, 44, from Georgia died after being dragged by a utility terrain vehicle (UTV).

Just before 10 a.m. Saturday, police and fire units were called to the report of an industrial accident at a parking lot near State Farm Stadium, where Super Bowl LVII had taken place less than a week before. According to witnesses, Lee was wearing a safety harness while working to remove a tent from the parking lot. Another worker got onto a UTV parked under the tent, not knowing that Lee’s harness was attached to it, and began driving off. Police say Lee was dragged by the UTV and later died from his injuries.

No one else was hurt and police don’t expect charges to be filed.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chandler police arrested 50-year-old Derrick Lemond Simmons at the scene.
Police identify 2 men allegedly attacked by co-worker at Chandler Intel facility
A shelter-in-place and some evacuations have been called following a crash and hazmat spill on...
Freeway reopens after hazmat crash left semi-truck driver dead near Tucson
Police are searching for the man in the photo.
Police searching for man who allegedly damaged SUV at Chandler Costco
The 4-year-old child was seen walking east on 59th Avenue, heading west on Alice Avenue.
Police identify 4-year-old found walking alone in Glendale
Over 100 officers targeted adults trying to pay for sex with minors, online predators and...
Hundreds arrested in prostitution, human trafficking sting around metro Phoenix

Latest News

Avondale police are investigating a shooting that left a suspect dead and an officer hurt.
Officer hurt, suspect killed in Avondale shooting
Chandler police arrested 50-year-old Derrick Lemond Simmons at the scene.
Police identify 2 men allegedly attacked by co-worker at Chandler Intel facility
Patrick Gruchala, 55, was arrested in connection with a shooting in Scottsdale that left...
Scottsdale PD: Suspect who shot innocent bystander had targeted person who foreclosed on his house
DOT releases proposed rail reforms in wake of Ohio train derailment
State lawmakers propose bill that would limit the length of trains in Arizona
EarlyBird encourages parents to start saving for their kids as soon as possible.
App encourages parents to jumpstart on savings before children enter preschool